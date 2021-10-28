Theratechnologies Inc. (TSE:TH) Director Joseph Arena Purchases 2,500 Shares

Theratechnologies Inc. (TSE:TH) Director Joseph Arena purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$4.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,516.34. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$34,549.02.

Joseph Arena also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Theratechnologies alerts:

On Friday, July 30th, Joseph Arena purchased 2,000 shares of Theratechnologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$4.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$8,923.20.

TSE TH opened at C$4.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$411.88 million and a PE ratio of -11.22. Theratechnologies Inc. has a 52 week low of C$2.43 and a 52 week high of C$5.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.49.

Separately, National Bankshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$3.75 price target on shares of Theratechnologies in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

About Theratechnologies

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

See Also: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Theratechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theratechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.