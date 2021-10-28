TheStreet Lowers The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) to C

TheStreet lowered shares of The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $950.00 to $700.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,134.00 to $627.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $965.00 to $935.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $530.00 to $475.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of The Boston Beer from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $825.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $797.80.

Shares of NYSE SAM opened at $485.10 on Monday. The Boston Beer has a 1-year low of $479.80 and a 1-year high of $1,349.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $555.73.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($6.47). The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 11.14%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Boston Beer will post 18.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Boston Beer news, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 20,503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.18, for a total value of $10,234,687.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in The Boston Beer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,555,000 after purchasing an additional 20,259 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 346.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Boston Beer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,000. 71.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Boston Beer Company Profile

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

