THG (LON:THG) Price Target Cut to GBX 660

THG (LON:THG) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 675 ($8.82) to GBX 660 ($8.62) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 177.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on THG. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on THG from GBX 910 ($11.89) to GBX 860 ($11.24) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 715 ($9.34) price target on shares of THG in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Liberum Capital decreased their price target on THG from GBX 1,080 ($14.11) to GBX 750 ($9.80) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 624 ($8.15) price target on shares of THG in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 680.80 ($8.89).

Shares of LON:THG opened at GBX 237.60 ($3.10) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.61, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 557.61 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 596.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.26 billion and a PE ratio of -4.80. THG has a 1 year low of GBX 235 ($3.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 837.80 ($10.95).

In other news, insider Damian Sanders acquired 5,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 560 ($7.32) per share, for a total transaction of £29,215.20 ($38,169.85). Also, insider Zillah Byng- Thorne sold 237,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 587 ($7.67), for a total value of £1,395,768.60 ($1,823,580.61). In the last ninety days, insiders bought 46,926 shares of company stock worth $18,475,802.

THG Holdings plc operates as an online retailer and technology company in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company provides an end-to-end direct-to-consumer e-commerce solution for consumer brand owners under Software as a Service licenses. It is also involved in the manufacture and online retail of nutrition and wellbeing products; manufacture, ownership, and retailing of skincare, haircare, and cosmetics products.

