Tiger King (TKING) Tops One Day Volume of $2.16 Million

Tiger King (CURRENCY:TKING) traded 24.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. During the last seven days, Tiger King has traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar. Tiger King has a market capitalization of $72.46 million and $2.16 million worth of Tiger King was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tiger King coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001617 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.85 or 0.00069249 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.45 or 0.00070221 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.65 or 0.00094791 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,897.81 or 0.98417531 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,262.03 or 0.06887904 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Tiger King Coin Profile

Tiger King’s total supply is 711,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 602,500,000,000 coins. Tiger King’s official Twitter account is @Tiger_King_Coin

Tiger King Coin Trading

