Timothy C. K. Chou Sells 2,729 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Stock

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $161,011.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:TDC opened at $55.39 on Thursday. Teradata Co. has a 1 year low of $17.99 and a 1 year high of $59.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.33.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.30. Teradata had a return on equity of 41.02% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

TDC has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Teradata from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Teradata from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Teradata from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Teradata from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its holdings in Teradata by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 20,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Teradata by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 723,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,475,000 after purchasing an additional 14,675 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Teradata by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 137,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,873,000 after purchasing an additional 15,073 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Teradata in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,625,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Teradata by 542.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

About Teradata

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

