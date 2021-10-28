Timothy C. K. Chou Sells 2,729 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Stock

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $161,011.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:TDC opened at $55.39 on Thursday. Teradata Co. has a 1 year low of $17.99 and a 1 year high of $59.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.33.
Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.30. Teradata had a return on equity of 41.02% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its holdings in Teradata by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 20,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Teradata by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 723,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,475,000 after purchasing an additional 14,675 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Teradata by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 137,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,873,000 after purchasing an additional 15,073 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Teradata in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,625,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Teradata by 542.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.
About Teradata
Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.