Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $94.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Tompkins Financial Corporation is a financial services company with $5.5 billion in assets serving the Central, Western and Hudson Valley regions of New York and the Southeastern region of Pennsylvania. Headquartered in Ithaca, NY, Tompkins Financial is parent to Tompkins Trust Company, Tompkins Bank of Castile, Tompkins Mahopac Bank, Tompkins VIST Bank, Tompkins Insurance Agencies, Inc., and offers wealth management services through Tompkins Financial Advisors. “

Get Tompkins Financial alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:TMP opened at $80.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.70. Tompkins Financial has a 52 week low of $54.50 and a 52 week high of $92.80.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.22. Tompkins Financial had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 13.48%. As a group, analysts predict that Tompkins Financial will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This is an increase from Tompkins Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.54%.

In related news, Director Ita M. Rahilly purchased 444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.78 per share, for a total transaction of $34,978.32. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,163.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Tompkins Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,843,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 187,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Tompkins Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $20,629,000. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 9,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Tompkins Financial during the third quarter worth $2,151,000. Institutional investors own 56.52% of the company’s stock.

Tompkins Financial Company Profile

Tompkins Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment consists of its banking subsidiaries including Tompkins Trust Co, The Bank of Castile, Mahopac Bank, and VIST Bank. The Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance services, and employee benefits consulting.

Recommended Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tompkins Financial (TMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tompkins Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tompkins Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.