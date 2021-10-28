TOMS Capital Investment Management LP Buys 27,300 Shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (OTCMKTS:DISAU)

TOMS Capital Investment Management LP grew its position in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (OTCMKTS:DISAU) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,108,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares during the period. Disruptive Acquisition Co. I comprises about 0.9% of TOMS Capital Investment Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP’s holdings in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I were worth $11,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Coe Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 20,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000.

Get Disruptive Acquisition Co. I alerts:

DISAU remained flat at $$9.96 during trading on Thursday. 2,067 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,760. Disruptive Acquisition Co. I has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $10.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.94.

Disruptive Acquisition Corporation I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Disruptive Acquisition Co. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Disruptive Acquisition Co. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.