TOMS Capital Investment Management LP Buys New Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

TOMS Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,400 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,739,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 35.8% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRM. Nord/LB set a $275.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. JMP Securities upped their target price on salesforce.com from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.63.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total value of $4,819,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 517 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.19, for a total transaction of $151,579.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 798,656 shares of company stock worth $212,381,220. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded up $2.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $297.69. The company had a trading volume of 85,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,262,136. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $291.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.62. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $201.51 and a 1-year high of $299.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

See Also: 52-week highs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.