Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) PT Raised to C$24.00 at ATB Capital

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) had its price target upped by stock analysts at ATB Capital to C$24.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 36.05% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$19.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering boosted their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$22.70.

Shares of TPZ stock traded down C$0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$17.64. 97,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,694. The company has a current ratio of 32.52, a quick ratio of 32.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. Topaz Energy has a 12 month low of C$13.07 and a 12 month high of C$18.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.65.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.03). On average, equities research analysts predict that Topaz Energy will post 0.2098816 earnings per share for the current year.

