TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $475.59 Million

Analysts expect TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) to announce $475.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for TPI Composites’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $500.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $437.90 million. TPI Composites reported sales of $474.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TPI Composites will report full-year sales of $1.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $2.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TPI Composites.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.32). TPI Composites had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $458.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.79 million.

TPIC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on TPI Composites in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TPI Composites currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in TPI Composites by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden Green Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 11,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TPI Composites stock traded up $2.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.56. 40,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,190. TPI Composites has a 1 year low of $30.45 and a 1 year high of $81.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.44 and its 200 day moving average is $43.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 233.52 and a beta of 1.59.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

