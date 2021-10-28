Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.400-$8.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.60 billion-$12.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.26 billion.

TSCO opened at $206.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $199.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $127.78 and a 12-month high of $214.26.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.84% and a net margin of 7.42%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 30.28%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Benchmark began coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $219.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tractor Supply from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $214.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $215.48.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 19,429 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $3,982,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 3,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $749,628.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,742 shares of company stock worth $5,456,913 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tractor Supply stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 39,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,655,000. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

