Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.400-$8.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.60 billion-$12.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.26 billion.
TSCO opened at $206.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $199.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $127.78 and a 12-month high of $214.26.
Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.84% and a net margin of 7.42%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Benchmark began coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $219.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tractor Supply from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $214.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $215.48.
In other Tractor Supply news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 19,429 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $3,982,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 3,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $749,628.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,742 shares of company stock worth $5,456,913 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tractor Supply stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 39,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,655,000. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.
Tractor Supply Company Profile
Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.
See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.