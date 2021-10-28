Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 304,201 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,530% compared to the typical volume of 18,667 call options.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $74.43 on Thursday. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $77.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $99.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.92) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is -177.32%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.36.

In related news, Director R A. Walker purchased 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 65.2% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 570 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

