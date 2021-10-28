Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Lannett (NYSE:LCI)

Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 5,111 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,038% compared to the average volume of 449 put options.

Several research firms have recently commented on LCI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Roth Capital cut their target price on Lannett from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lannett by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 286,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Lannett in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Lannett by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 7,248 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Lannett in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lannett in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lannett stock opened at $2.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.91. The stock has a market cap of $113.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.05. Lannett has a fifty-two week low of $2.38 and a fifty-two week high of $10.70.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Lannett had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 75.92%. The company had revenue of $106.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lannett will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lannett

Lannett Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It offers products in different forms including capsules, tablets, liquids, powders, and sprays. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Trevose, PA.

