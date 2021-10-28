Tranche Finance (SLICE) Price Hits $0.59 on Top Exchanges

Tranche Finance (CURRENCY:SLICE) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 28th. In the last week, Tranche Finance has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar. One Tranche Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.59 or 0.00000964 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tranche Finance has a market cap of $11.74 million and approximately $87,710.00 worth of Tranche Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.15 or 0.00049514 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00005401 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.98 or 0.00205217 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.11 or 0.00098693 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Tranche Finance Coin Profile

Tranche Finance (CRYPTO:SLICE) is a coin. It launched on December 29th, 2020. Tranche Finance’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Tranche Finance’s official Twitter account is @TrancheFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Tranche is a decentralized protocol for managing risk. The protocol integrates with any interest accrual token, such as Compound's cTokens and AAVE's aTokens, to create two new interest-bearing instruments, one with a fixed-rate, Tranche A, and one with a variable rate, Tranche B. The protocol is currently integrated with Compound and charges fees in Dai and ETH. Accrued fees are exchanged for SLICE tokens through Uniswap pools. SLICE holders can vote on protocol parameters and other governance issues, as well as stake their SLICE or SLICE-LP tokens for rewards. “

Tranche Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranche Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tranche Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tranche Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

