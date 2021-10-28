Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,606 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.06% of Transcat worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Transcat by 2.9% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,243 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Transcat by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,890 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Transcat by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 44,075 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Transcat by 157.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Transcat by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,761 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Transcat from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Transcat from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Transcat from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Transcat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.07.

In other Transcat news, Chairman Gary J. Haseley bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $67,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 33,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,269,650.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Michael W. West sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total transaction of $1,631,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

TRNS opened at $73.50 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.25 and a 200-day moving average of $58.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.05 million, a P/E ratio of 52.13, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.72. Transcat, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.05 and a 12-month high of $74.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.23. Transcat had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $47.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 million. On average, analysts expect that Transcat, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Transcat Profile

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

