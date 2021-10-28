TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TRU. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist raised their target price on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of TransUnion from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TransUnion from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $127.45.

Shares of TRU opened at $109.50 on Wednesday. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $78.02 and a 12 month high of $125.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.65 and its 200-day moving average is $111.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a PE ratio of 46.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $791.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.74 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.52%.

In related news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.44, for a total transaction of $144,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David M. Neenan sold 24,199 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,911,865.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,699 shares of company stock valued at $3,205,228 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 2.4% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 23.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 66.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 0.3% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 36,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 0.5% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

