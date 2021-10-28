TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.88 to $0.91 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $764 million to $774 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $765.13 million.TransUnion also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.760-$3.790 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of TransUnion from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of TransUnion from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $127.45.

Shares of TransUnion stock traded up $5.09 on Thursday, hitting $114.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,800,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,574. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. TransUnion has a one year low of $78.02 and a one year high of $125.35. The stock has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.15, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.41.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $791.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.74 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently 13.52%.

In other news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $149,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David M. Neenan sold 24,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,911,865.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,699 shares of company stock worth $3,205,228. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

