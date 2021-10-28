Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) PT Raised to C$4.00

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “sector perfomr” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TCW. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Trican Well Service to a “buy” rating and set a C$4.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.70 to C$4.15 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Trican Well Service to C$4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.40.

TCW stock remained flat at $C$3.57 on Thursday. 363,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,216,842. Trican Well Service has a fifty-two week low of C$1.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$888.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$93.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$81.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trican Well Service will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trican Well Service Company Profile

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

