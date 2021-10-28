TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Price Target Increased to $47.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TCBK. Piper Sandler raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.25.

Shares of TCBK stock opened at $43.49 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. TriCo Bancshares has a 1 year low of $27.81 and a 1 year high of $51.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.71.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.01). TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 30.95% and a return on equity of 11.06%. Equities research analysts anticipate that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 25.7% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 67,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 13,740 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 2.7% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 43,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 11.0% in the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 270,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,729,000 after acquiring an additional 26,743 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in TriCo Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $875,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in TriCo Bancshares by 3.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. 65.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

