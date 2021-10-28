Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,400 shares, a decrease of 66.6% from the September 30th total of 243,700 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of TRKA opened at $2.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.53. Troika Media Group has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $4.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Troika Media Group in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Troika Media Group in the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Troika Media Group in the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. 0.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Troika Media Group, Inc a consultancy and consumer engagement company, provides integrated branding, marketing, research, and data science solutions worldwide. It offers media services and analytics platform, digital marketing, data analytics and reporting, media content for events and hospitality customers, sponsorship partnerships and advertising opportunities, analytics and big data; strategic media buying and planning, design and branding, market research and insights, brand strategy, 360 brand design, advertising and sponsorship integration, brand experience and fan engagement, content creation, and sonic branding and original music services, as well as design, animation, and post production studio services.

