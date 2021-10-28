Truist Securiti Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for T-Mobile US in a report issued on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Miller now anticipates that the Wireless communications provider will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.69. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for T-Mobile US’s FY2021 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.42 EPS.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

TMUS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.36.

Shares of TMUS opened at $116.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.38 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.22. T-Mobile US has a 12 month low of $107.56 and a 12 month high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $19.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 4.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share.

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $429,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,852,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 562 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,107 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 1,812 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 17,750 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.