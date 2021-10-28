Truist Securiti Comments on Independent Bank Group, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) – Truist Securiti decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Independent Bank Group in a report released on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Young now expects that the bank will post earnings of $5.23 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.39. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Independent Bank Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

Get Independent Bank Group alerts:

Shares of IBTX opened at $68.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.70. Independent Bank Group has a fifty-two week low of $48.50 and a fifty-two week high of $80.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.08). Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 34.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBTX. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Independent Bank Group by 154.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 462,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,424,000 after buying an additional 280,758 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Independent Bank Group by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,314,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,247,000 after buying an additional 229,916 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Independent Bank Group by 145.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 243,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,618,000 after buying an additional 144,363 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Independent Bank Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,061,957 shares of the bank’s stock worth $300,503,000 after buying an additional 68,752 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Independent Bank Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,919,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,020,000 after buying an additional 62,906 shares during the period. 71.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Michelle S. Hickox sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $375,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James C. White sold 1,250 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $87,437.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,066,947.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.