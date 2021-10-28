TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 86.1% from the September 30th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TuanChe by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 13,918 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of TuanChe by 99.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 39,195 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TuanChe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $479,000. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TC opened at $2.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.05 million, a PE ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.19 and its 200 day moving average is $2.92. TuanChe has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $6.05.

TuanChe Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the operation of an omni-channel automotive marketplace. It offers auto shows, group-purchase facilitation, and virtual dealership services. The company was founded by Wei Wen and Jian Chen Sun in 2010 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

