Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires Shares of 99,886 Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 99,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,984,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.07% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 713,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,480,000 after buying an additional 17,464 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 26,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IONS opened at $29.81 on Thursday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.01 and a 12 month high of $64.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.96. The company has a current ratio of 7.62, a quick ratio of 7.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 1.05.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.39% and a negative net margin of 78.78%. The firm had revenue of $126.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IONS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ionis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.94.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

