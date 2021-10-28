Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $4.09 Million in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 198,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,086,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,571,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Integral Ad Science in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,903,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Integral Ad Science in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,841,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Integral Ad Science in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $22,722,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Integral Ad Science in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,378,000. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IAS stock opened at $23.38 on Thursday. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $16.23 and a 52-week high of $26.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.34.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $75.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on IAS shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Sunday, July 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Integral Ad Science presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.38.

Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong, and Brazil. The company's cloud-based technology platform offers actionable insights and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

