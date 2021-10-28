Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Makes New Investment in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 31,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,422,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York Life Investments Alternatives boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 3,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $273,996,000. New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. now owns 137,339 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,457,000 after acquiring an additional 30,549 shares during the last quarter. BlueMar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlueMar Capital Management LLC now owns 189,606 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,861,000 after acquiring an additional 9,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,683,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $380,120,000 after acquiring an additional 57,756 shares during the last quarter. 89.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on FIS. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.62.

FIS stock opened at $114.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 815.84, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.44. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.34 and a fifty-two week high of $155.96.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 2,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $134.05 per share, for a total transaction of $297,859.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

