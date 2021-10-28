Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases Shares of 375,000 B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BRIVU)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BRIVU) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,729,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BRIVU. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Glaxis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of B. Riley Principal 250 Merger during the 2nd quarter worth about $298,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of B. Riley Principal 250 Merger during the 2nd quarter worth about $408,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of B. Riley Principal 250 Merger during the 2nd quarter worth about $994,000.

Get B. Riley Principal 250 Merger alerts:

NASDAQ:BRIVU opened at $10.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.91. B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $10.15.

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. operates as a subsidiary of B.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRIVU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BRIVU).

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Principal 250 Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.