Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 19,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,879,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,486,000 after acquiring an additional 34,813 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 2nd quarter valued at $626,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 548.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 80,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,638,000 after acquiring an additional 67,677 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, BlueMar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlueMar Capital Management LLC now owns 31,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,079,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JLL opened at $260.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $245.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.76. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a one year low of $101.39 and a one year high of $270.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $2.47. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JLL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

