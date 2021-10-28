Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.49

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.49 and last traded at $7.53, with a volume of 25672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tuya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.78 and a current ratio of 11.21.

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $84.66 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Tuya Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Tuya during the second quarter worth $72,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Tuya during the first quarter worth $206,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tuya during the second quarter worth $275,000. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Tuya during the first quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Tuya during the first quarter worth $444,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

Tuya Company Profile (NYSE:TUYA)

Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

