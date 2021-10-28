Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Director Robert Chess Sells 3,700 Shares

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Director Robert Chess sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total value of $444,555.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Robert Chess also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

On Tuesday, October 19th, Robert Chess sold 300 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $36,000.00.

On Friday, September 10th, Robert Chess sold 4,000 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total value of $480,920.00.

TWST stock opened at $114.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.95 and a beta of 0.76. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1 year low of $74.25 and a 1 year high of $214.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.53.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $35.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.43 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 106.59% and a negative return on equity of 24.59%. Twist Bioscience’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.67) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TWST shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Twist Bioscience from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 266.7% during the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 87.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.