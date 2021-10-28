Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Insider Sells $300,330.00 in Stock

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.74, for a total value of $300,330.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Michael Montano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 5th, Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of Twitter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total value of $265,905.00.

On Monday, September 20th, Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of Twitter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $274,590.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of Twitter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total value of $291,600.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of Twitter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $284,445.00.

Shares of TWTR opened at $54.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.39. Twitter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.93 and a 12 month high of $80.75. The firm has a market cap of $43.74 billion, a PE ratio of 116.62 and a beta of 0.82.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). Twitter had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Twitter’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TWTR shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Twitter from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Twitter from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Twitter from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Twitter from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Twitter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.37.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Twitter by 756.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 454 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Cypress Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Twitter by 2,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

