Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target Lowered to $86.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $90.00 to $86.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TWTR. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Twitter from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Twitter from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a positive rating on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.37.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR opened at $54.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Twitter has a 12 month low of $38.93 and a 12 month high of $80.75. The stock has a market cap of $43.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.62 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.03 and a 200 day moving average of $63.39.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). Twitter had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Twitter’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Twitter will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Matthew Derella sold 18,382 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total transaction of $1,260,821.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $720,774.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 114,662 shares of company stock valued at $7,495,534. 2.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 756.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 454 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Cypress Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 2,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

