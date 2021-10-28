Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $534.82

Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $534.82 and last traded at $532.41, with a volume of 169611 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $527.79.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TYL. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $492.56 target price (up previously from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 26th. BTIG Research raised Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Tyler Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $522.46.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $474.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $453.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.23 and a beta of 0.59.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $405.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.85 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 12.30%. Research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.60, for a total transaction of $1,211,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,401 shares in the company, valued at $12,793,924.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.44, for a total value of $345,372.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,734,497.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,729 shares of company stock valued at $10,036,591 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 36.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,062,000 after purchasing an additional 5,990 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 126.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 388,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,789,000 after purchasing an additional 216,824 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 49.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,679,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $759,593,000 after acquiring an additional 552,491 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 735,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,658,000 after acquiring an additional 18,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the second quarter worth $1,775,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

About Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL)

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

