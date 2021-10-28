U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stock Position Lowered by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,473,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 113,620 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of U.S. Bancorp worth $140,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 51.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,939,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $851,130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,103,553 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 22.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,478,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $690,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,492 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 10.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,244,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,039,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,735 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 40.7% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,743,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,680 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 100.9% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,999,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,279 shares during the period. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE USB opened at $60.28 on Thursday. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $36.57 and a twelve month high of $63.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 60.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Odeon Capital Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.03.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

