UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,448,653 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 39,574 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $840,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 1.8% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 4.0% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 0.9% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in Amgen by 3.0% in the second quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 4.9% in the second quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

AMGN stock traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $208.18. The stock had a trading volume of 53,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,590,012. The firm has a market cap of $118.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.47 and a 12-month high of $276.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $217.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.38.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.41%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $222.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.00.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

