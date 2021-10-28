UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,873,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 462,848 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.64% of Texas Instruments worth $1,129,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 505.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,675,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $694,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068,870 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at approximately $572,588,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 16.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,806,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,987,259,000 after buying an additional 2,218,722 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 24.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,097,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $983,669,000 after buying an additional 1,011,625 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 7.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,276,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,360,750,000 after buying an additional 862,072 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TXN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Summit Redstone downgraded shares of Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.08.

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $1.68 on Thursday, hitting $188.78. The stock had a trading volume of 99,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,178,496. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $174.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $191.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.36. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $141.33 and a 1-year high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

