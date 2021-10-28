UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 170,678 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,261,966 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 170,678 shares during the quarter. NetEase accounts for approximately 0.6% of UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $1,413,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 3.3% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 667,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,944,000 after purchasing an additional 21,505 shares during the last quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd boosted its position in NetEase by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 127,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,651,000 after acquiring an additional 4,362 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in NetEase by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,345,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,180,000 after acquiring an additional 53,081 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in NetEase by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 74,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,531,000 after acquiring an additional 4,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in NetEase by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. 33.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NTES shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of NetEase from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of NetEase from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.63.

NTES traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $99.36. 19,914 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,919,470. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.45. NetEase, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.97 and a 52-week high of $134.33.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The technology company reported $6.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $5.46. The business had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $34.58 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. NetEase’s payout ratio is presently 34.42%.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

