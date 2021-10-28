UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Lowers Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 21.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,270,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 908,252 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $964,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the second quarter worth about $836,581,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 9.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,279,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,619,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,098 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture by 1,621.1% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 608,206 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $168,016,000 after purchasing an additional 572,868 shares during the period. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV acquired a new position in Accenture during the second quarter valued at approximately $141,343,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the second quarter worth $115,630,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.81, for a total transaction of $1,783,458.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.08, for a total transaction of $758,806.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,617 shares of company stock valued at $7,527,608 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACN. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $302.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $308.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.32.

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $2.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $356.15. 24,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,930,950. The stock has a market cap of $225.14 billion, a PE ratio of 39.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $332.75 and its 200 day moving average is $308.27. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $212.45 and a 12 month high of $359.31.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.01%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

