UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 314,034 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,155,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 314,034 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $611,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 217.3% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $6,674,312.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BMY. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist Securities started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.90.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded up $0.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.25. 524,563 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,667,123. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.89. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $56.11 and a 52-week high of $69.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $127.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

