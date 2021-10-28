UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 87,183 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,337,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 87,183 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.0% of UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.48% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $2,230,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:JPM traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $169.15. The stock had a trading volume of 248,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,437,171. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $95.24 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.94. The company has a market cap of $505.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.05%.

JPM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

