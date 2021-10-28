UBS Group Cuts Newmont (TSE:NGT) Price Target to C$60.00

Newmont (TSE:NGT) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group from C$64.00 to C$60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NGT. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Newmont from C$104.00 to C$99.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Fundamental Research reduced their price target on Newmont from C$72.72 to C$66.12 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a C$75.69 price target on shares of Newmont in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$84.97.

NGT stock opened at C$71.09 on Monday. Newmont has a 1 year low of C$66.85 and a 1 year high of C$90.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.99, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$71.26 and its 200 day moving average price is C$77.53. The firm has a market cap of C$56.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.699 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. This is an increase from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.57%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

