UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Sets New 12-Month High Following Earnings Beat

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $18.04 and last traded at $17.96, with a volume of 2990073 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.77.

The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.20. UBS Group had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UBS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.80 price target on shares of UBS Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday. DZ Bank downgraded UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a CHF 18 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.09 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.98.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 125.3% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the second quarter worth approximately $160,000. 32.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.05. The firm has a market cap of $62.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17.

About UBS Group (NYSE:UBS)

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

