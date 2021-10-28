UBS Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Meyer Burger Technology (OTCMKTS:MYBUF)

Meyer Burger Technology (OTCMKTS:MYBUF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at UBS Group in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Meyer Burger Technology in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of MYBUF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.48. 31,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,821. Meyer Burger Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.50.

Meyer Burger Technology AG is a globally active technology company. It specializes in innovative systems and production equipment for the solar photovoltaic market. The firm engages in the development of photovoltaics along the entire value chain and has set essential industry standards, such as the diamond wire saw technology, the industrial PERC solution and precision measurement technology for solar modules.

