UBS Group’s (UBS) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on UBS. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.80 price objective on shares of UBS Group and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UBS Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UBS Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.98.

Shares of NYSE UBS opened at $18.04 on Wednesday. UBS Group has a 1 year low of $11.47 and a 1 year high of $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.55 and its 200 day moving average is $16.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.20. UBS Group had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. UBS Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that UBS Group will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in UBS Group by 125.3% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in UBS Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in UBS Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in UBS Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.99% of the company’s stock.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

