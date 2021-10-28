UDR (NYSE:UDR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

UDR (NYSE:UDR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.820-$1.840 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.UDR also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.52-0.54 EPS.

Shares of NYSE UDR traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,746,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,857,034. The company has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 1,125.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.60. UDR has a 1 year low of $29.34 and a 1 year high of $56.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.45). UDR had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $328.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that UDR will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. UDR’s payout ratio is 71.08%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UDR shares. BTIG Research upgraded UDR from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on UDR in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on UDR from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on UDR from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on UDR from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UDR has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.76.

In other UDR news, President Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total transaction of $543,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 119,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,513,460.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total value of $3,342,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 140,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,730,350. 2.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

