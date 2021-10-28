Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $553.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Ultra Clean’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of Ultra Clean stock traded up $8.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.07. 1,351,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,392. Ultra Clean has a 1 year low of $21.08 and a 1 year high of $65.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.41 and a 200-day moving average of $49.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.97.
In other news, Director David T. Ibnale sold 3,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total value of $148,096.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 84,647 shares in the company, valued at $3,854,824.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Joe Williams sold 618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $34,045.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Ultra Clean in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.
About Ultra Clean
Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.
