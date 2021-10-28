Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $553.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Ultra Clean’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Ultra Clean stock traded up $8.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.07. 1,351,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,392. Ultra Clean has a 1 year low of $21.08 and a 1 year high of $65.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.41 and a 200-day moving average of $49.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.97.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

In other news, Director David T. Ibnale sold 3,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total value of $148,096.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 84,647 shares in the company, valued at $3,854,824.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Joe Williams sold 618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $34,045.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ultra Clean stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 110.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 237,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,505 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.53% of Ultra Clean worth $12,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Ultra Clean in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.