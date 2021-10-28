Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Shares Purchased by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,457,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,002 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned about 8.04% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $520,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at $88,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at $102,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 15,000.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RARE opened at $81.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.29 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.98. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.83 and a 12-month high of $179.65.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $86.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.88 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 97.79% and a negative return on equity of 40.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Richard Pinion sold 358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total transaction of $29,048.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 7,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.65, for a total transaction of $738,368.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,623,802.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,431 shares of company stock valued at $1,610,504. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on RARE shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.74 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $178.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.78.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

