Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Reaches Market Capitalization of $19.45 Million (UPUNK)

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (CURRENCY:UPUNK) traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 28th. During the last seven days, Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has traded 19.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has a market capitalization of $19.45 million and approximately $121,315.00 worth of Unicly CryptoPunks Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unicly CryptoPunks Collection coin can currently be bought for $0.0778 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.85 or 0.00070288 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 36.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.14 or 0.00070757 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.95 or 0.00095050 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61,071.80 or 1.00177176 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,127.33 or 0.06770135 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Coin Profile

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins.

Buying and Selling Unicly CryptoPunks Collection

