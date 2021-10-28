UniCredit (BIT:UCG) Given a €13.40 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

UniCredit (BIT:UCG) has been assigned a €13.40 ($15.76) target price by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

UCG has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €14.45 ($17.00) price target on UniCredit in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on UniCredit in a research note on Monday. Barclays set a €11.60 ($13.65) price target on UniCredit in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.60 ($16.00) price objective on UniCredit in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) price objective on UniCredit in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €12.79 ($15.05).

UniCredit has a fifty-two week low of €12.82 ($15.08) and a fifty-two week high of €18.38 ($21.62).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

