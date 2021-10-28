Unifi (NYSE:UFI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $26.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.86% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Unifi, Inc. is a global textile solutions provider and one of the world’s leading innovators in manufacturing synthetic and recycled performance fibers. The Company’s proprietary technologies offer increased performance, comfort and style advantages, enabling customers to develop products that perform, look and feel better. Through REPREVE , one of Unifi’s proprietary technologies and the global leader in branded recycled performance fibers, Unifi has transformed more than 10 billion plastic bottles into recycled fiber for new clothing, shoes, home goods and other consumer products. Unifi continually innovates to meet consumer needs in moisture management, thermal regulation, antimicrobial, UV protection, stretch, water repellency and enhanced softness with leading products such as Sorbtek, XS Cross Section technology and Cotton-like technology. Unifi collaborates with many of the world’s most influential brands in the sports apparel, fashion, home, automotive and other industries. “

Shares of NYSE UFI opened at $22.06 on Thursday. Unifi has a fifty-two week low of $14.28 and a fifty-two week high of $30.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.55. The company has a market capitalization of $408.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.17. Unifi had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 6.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Unifi will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UFI. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unifi during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Unifi by 131.1% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Unifi in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Unifi by 447.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,858 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 6,422 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Unifi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. 74.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unifi Company Profile

Unifi, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon. It operates through the following segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment sells polyester-based products to other yarn manufacturers, knitters, and weavers that produce yarn and fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets in U.S.

